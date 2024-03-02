Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,306,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Argonaut Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
