argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $451.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.57.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

