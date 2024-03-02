Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,480 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 94.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 62,974 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

ARDC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.