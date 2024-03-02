Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 102.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 532,958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ares Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 117,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

