Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 5,350,343 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 14.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

