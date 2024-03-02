Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $45,468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.