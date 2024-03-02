Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.