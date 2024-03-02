Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.82 on Friday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 323,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

