ARAW Price Down 0.8% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $60.71 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.00152711 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $56,184,499.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.