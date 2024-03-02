AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 27,314 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of KLA worth $93,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $717.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $719.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

