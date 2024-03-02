AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $95,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $259.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

