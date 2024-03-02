AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of International Paper worth $105,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

