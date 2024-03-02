AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $98,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

EXPD stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

