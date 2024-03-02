AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $85,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN opened at $73.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

