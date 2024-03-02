AQR Capital Management LLC Has $85.63 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181,708 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $85,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

