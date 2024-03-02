AQR Capital Management LLC Has $118.08 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $118,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,035.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,038.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,712.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,620.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

