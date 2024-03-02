AQR Capital Management LLC Has $112.31 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $112,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

