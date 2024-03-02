AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of KB Home worth $116,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

