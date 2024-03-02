AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Textron worth $119,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $50,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.