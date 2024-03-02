AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 177,812 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,812 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $102,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $176.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.68. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

