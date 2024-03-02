AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $90,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 44.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ryder System by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of R stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

