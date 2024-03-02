AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 197,542 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $81,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

