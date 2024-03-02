AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 431,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

