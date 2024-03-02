AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes $116,000 Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

GGZ stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

