AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 38,527 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the period.

EFR opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

