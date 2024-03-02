AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 718,176 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 118,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,914 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $93,507.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,715,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,481,724.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 178,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VTN opened at $10.54 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

