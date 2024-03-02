AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFT stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

