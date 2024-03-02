AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 39,585 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO opened at $8.29 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

