AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 45,469 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.24% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

