AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SCD opened at $14.28 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

