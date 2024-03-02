AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 71,846 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.71% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

