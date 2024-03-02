Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $210.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $211.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

