Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

