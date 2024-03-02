Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $206.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

