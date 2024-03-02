Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 34,073 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,073 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Chuy’s worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.89 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHUY. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

