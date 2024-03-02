Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

