Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 27,420 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.67%.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

