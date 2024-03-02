Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 164,251 Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 164,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 11,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $85,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,544,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

