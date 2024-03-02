Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 42,417 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.