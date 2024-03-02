Ancora Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $34.89 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVNW

About Aviat Networks

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.