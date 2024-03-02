Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.