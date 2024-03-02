Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.69 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

