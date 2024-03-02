Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 5.5 %

HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $42.62.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

