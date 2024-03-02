Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 5,420 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $171.24.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

