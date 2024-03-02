Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $153.62

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.