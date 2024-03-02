Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $34.13

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Barclays began coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,694 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

