Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $17.15

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

