Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $16.23

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

