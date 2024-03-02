Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amundi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $70.01 on Friday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.
About Amundi
