ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $977.73 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

